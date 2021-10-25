Author Peter Shea joins Bob Sirott to talk about his ‘Monumental’ new book

Joining Bob Sirott this morning is Peter Shea, author of ‘In the Arena: A History of American Presidential Hopefuls’. Shea is an education professional and devoted history geek who lives in the Greater Boston area. This is the second work with which he has collaborated with photographer Tom Maday, a Chicago-based photographer. The book’s inspiration began with Tom Maday thinking about the Stephen Douglas monument in Chicago and, in turn, how Americans remember people who fail conspicuously in politics.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter