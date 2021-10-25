Author Peter Shea joins Bob Sirott to talk about his ‘Monumental’ new book

Peter Shea's book In the Arena: A History of American Presidential Hopefuls

Photo by Breandan Rook

Joining Bob Sirott this morning is Peter Shea, author of ‘In the Arena: A History of American Presidential Hopefuls’. Shea is an education professional and devoted history geek who lives in the Greater Boston area. This is the second work with which he has collaborated with photographer Tom Maday, a Chicago-based photographer. The book’s inspiration began with Tom Maday thinking about the Stephen Douglas monument in Chicago and, in turn, how Americans remember people who fail conspicuously in politics.

