Jimmy Keene, author of In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the background of the Apple TV mini series “Black Bird.” He also shares details about award nominations for the show and upcoming projects.
by: Hayley Boyd
