Attorney talks Derek Chauvin trial, NCAA and John Wayne Gacy documentary

Karen Conti, Owner of ContiLaw, has been a lawyer for over 30 years, concentrating on Family Law & Business Law. She joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest trending legal stories of the week including updates on the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial, the issue of whether the NCAA violates the antitrust laws by capping what student athletes can get paid as far as educational benefits and her interview in one of the segments about her representation of John Wayne Gacy in his last death row appeals.
Click for more.)