Attorney talks Derek Chauvin trial, NCAA and John Wayne Gacy documentary

This weekend, the "Final Four" for both the men's and women's basketball tournaments will take place. Each venue will have a limited number of fans, as well as the cardboard cutouts we got so used to seeing during last baseball season. Joe DiPietro is the cofounder of Perk Social, a tech company specializing in fan engagement, and will be responsible for filling some of the empty seats with cardboard cutouts at the Final Four. Joe joined Bob Sirott to talk about how his company got involved with sports teams, how to get your cutout into the Final Four, and whether he worked with the Cubs and White Sox on their cardboard fan cutouts.