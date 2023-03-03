Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional after seeing his family in the courtroom as opening statements begin in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse…
Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional after seeing his family in the courtroom as opening statements begin in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The State via AP)
Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional after seeing his family in the courtroom as opening statements begin in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The State via AP)
Attorney Karen Conti joins Bob Sirott to talk about what convinced a jury that Alex Murdaugh is guilty, how his defense team did, and how surprising it was when the jury came to their decision so quickly.