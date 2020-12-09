Attorney Karen Conti on holiday travel and the impact it could have on your paycheck

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the legal issues that surround holiday travel and how it can impact your job as far as having to quarantine or work from home. A couple was recently arrested and charged for reckless endangerment after getting on a flight to Hawaii even after they had tested positive for COVID, Karen explains the likelihood of seeing more cases as such in the future. We also learn about an increase in personal injury cases and the role that masks are playing in them.

If you have a legal question, email Karen: ask@kcontilaw.com.