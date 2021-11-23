Attorney Karen Conti discusses the Waukesha parade tragedy

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the Waukesha Parade tragedy and the primary suspect Darrell Brooks. Karen Conti talks about his record as he’s been charged numerous times for various crimes, including a more recent charge involving attempting to run over a former girlfriend. It seems as though the system allowed Darrell to slip through the cracks due an issue of improperly charging his previous offenses.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter