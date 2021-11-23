Attorney Karen Conti discusses the Waukesha parade tragedy

Bob Sirott
This Nov. 16, 2021, photo provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff Office in Waukesha, Wis., shows Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks, the SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, killing and injuring multiple people, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said. (Waukesha County Sheriff Office via AP)

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the Waukesha Parade tragedy and the primary suspect Darrell Brooks. Karen Conti talks about his record as he’s been charged numerous times for various crimes, including a more recent charge involving attempting to run over a former girlfriend. It seems as though the system allowed Darrell to slip through the cracks due an issue of improperly charging his previous offenses.

