Attorney Karen Conti discusses the legal ramifications of the Pfizer vaccine FDA approval.

PHOTO: In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Attorney Karen Conti joined Lisa Dent, filling in for Bob Sirott, to discuss the latest legal news and updates. Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved, does that strengthen the legal argument for businesses and schools mandating vaccines? The answer may surprise you.

What does Karen think of the R Kelly proceedings thus far? At what point is R Kelly’s actions a crime and when can it be argued that these women had their own free will? Karen breaks it all down

