Attorney Karen Conti discusses the latest updates with the Kim Porter, Jussie Smollett and Ghislaine Maxwell cases

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday. They will now be asked for proof they have received both vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to continue working at state institutions, universities and certain private businesses.

But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and the move is “unnecessarily severe”. Less than half of Tunisians are fully vaccinated.