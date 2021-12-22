Attorney Karen Conti discusses the latest updates with the Kim Porter, Jussie Smollett and Ghislaine Maxwell cases

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discusses the latest updates pertaining to several legal cases happening in the media. To kick off the conversation, Karen talks about what will happen if Kim Potter goes to the jury and they don’t have a verdict. Then, Karen and Bob transition the conversation to Jussie Smollett and how his report was finally released. To close out the conversation, Karen discusses the details of the Ghislaine Maxwell case up to this point.
