Attorney Karen Conti discusses the latest updates with the Kim Porter, Jussie Smollett and Ghislaine Maxwell cases

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement expressing her family’s gratitude to Spanish authorities after recovery of his body. Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has been held in U.S. jail since July 2020, and her brother Ian Maxwell said Wednesday March 10, 2021, she should be released on bail, claiming that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discusses the latest updates pertaining to several legal cases happening in the media. To kick off the conversation, Karen talks about what will happen if Kim Potter goes to the jury and they don’t have a verdict. Then, Karen and Bob transition the conversation to Jussie Smollett and how his report was finally released. To close out the conversation, Karen discusses the details of the Ghislaine Maxwell case up to this point.

