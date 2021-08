ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, leaving one woman missing, others injured and cars swept away by torrents, officials said. One dam reportedly burst and helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.

The floods hit the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop early Wednesday. They came as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, an area popular with tourists that runs along the Aegean Sea. At least eight people and countless animals have died and thousands of people had to flee during more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28.