Attorney Karen Conti discusses R. Kelly Trial, Kyle Rittenhouse updates, and fake vaccination cards

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the updates pertaining to the R. Kelly trial starting Wednesday in New York. Then Karen discusses how the parents of one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing in Kenosha sued the city saying that the police and authorities allowed armed vigilantes to run through the chaotic streets. To close out the conversation, Karen stresses that it’s a crime to steal, make, buy, or use fake vaccination cards.
