Attorney Karen Conti discusses R. Kelly Trial, Kyle Rittenhouse updates, and fake vaccination cards

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the updates pertaining to the R. Kelly trial starting Wednesday in New York. Then Karen discusses how the parents of one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing in Kenosha sued the city saying that the police and authorities allowed armed vigilantes to run through the chaotic streets. To close out the conversation, Karen stresses that it’s a crime to steal, make, buy, or use fake vaccination cards.

