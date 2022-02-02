Attorney Karen Conti discusses Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who shot and killed four people in a Nashville Waffle House in 2018had written Oprah Winfrey asking for help in determining whether his delusions that Taylor Swift was communicating with him through the Internet were real or not, according to testimony Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police Detective Desmond Sumerel testified that the letter to Winfrey and another to the pop star Swift were found in a safe that was recovered from Travis Reinking’s apartment. The letter to Winfrey had been returned to sender in 2017. The letter to Swift was not in an envelope.