Attorney Karen Conti discusses Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in legal news. With the snow coming down, Bob asked Karen about the liability a property owner can have if they happened to skip shoveling their sidewalk. Sports anchor Dave Eanet joins the discussion as Karen shares her thoughts on former NFL coach Brian Flores suing three teams as well as the league itself alleging racist hiring.
Click for more.)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter