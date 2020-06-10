Karen Conti, Attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the prosecution in the George Floyd case. The bail is set for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Will he post it? How safe is he in prison? Why did his wife file for divorce? Will these defendants ever get a fair trial? Plus, what do we know about Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin’s lawyer?
Attorney Karen Conti answers questions about the prosecution in the George Floyd case
