Attorney Karen Conti answers questions about the prosecution in the George Floyd case

Bob Sirott gets his daily dose of Chicago Neighborhood news from Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago. Shamus provides details on the bars and breweries who are upset with current outdoor seating restrictions; the possibility of the old Jeffery Theatre in South Shore that could be torn down to make space for retail development; and the woman who stood guard at a liquor store for hours to protect it from being looted.