Attorney Karen Conti answers questions about the prosecution in the George Floyd case

Bob Sirott

In this courtroom sketch, Hennepin County Judge Jeannice M. Reding presides over a hearing in Minneapolis, Monday, June 8, 2020, for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Reding kept bail at $1 million for Chauvin who is charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

Karen Conti, Attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the prosecution in the George Floyd case. The bail is set for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Will he post it?  How safe is he in prison? Why did his wife file for divorce? Will these defendants ever get a fair trial? Plus, what do we know about Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin’s lawyer?

