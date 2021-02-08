As Tom Brady cements his place as the best to ever do it, the Bears continue their search for a franchise quarterback

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with teammates late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Even those that were surprised kind of saw it coming, right? Yes, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were underdogs in Super Bowl LV, but was anybody really shocked that the greatest to ever do it was able to pull off the upset for his seventh championship ring? Former NFL running back and WGN TV sports anchor, Jarrett Payton, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the big game. Payton also talked about the recipient of this season’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Adam Hoge, who covers the Bears for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio, shared his biggest takeaways from last night’s game. He also commented on the recent rumors that had the Bears trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz.