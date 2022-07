Colorful explosions of fireworks over lake Michigan; color reflection in the water with downtown skyscrapers in the background

VP and General Counsel at Phantom Fireworks, Bill Weimer, called in to talk with Wendy Snyder, about safety protocols for the 4th of July. Weimer addressed the safest places to light fireworks, the best seller fireworks of 2022, and if it’s safe to use fireworks from years prior.