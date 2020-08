Michaela Kelly, left, a staffer from Alinea restaurant, checks carryout orders with a customer in Chicago, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the coronavirus, Alinea shifted to carryout on March 17. Since then, it has served 82,000 meals, said Nick Kokonas, the restaurant’s co-owner. Kokonas said carryout was so successful that Alinea hired all its employees back by the end of April at 80% of their former pay and benefits. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Charlie Vinz, principal at architecture and design firm Adaptive Operations, says several restaurant owners might not be able to re-open or operate in a post-COVID world. However, restaurants that are looking to open in the future are looking at new approaches. Some tweaks to the dining experience may include more opportunities for outdoor seating, bigger windows or meal pricing changes.