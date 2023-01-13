Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on Wednesday June 20, 2012 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre, joins Bob Sirott to discuss what it was like working with Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.