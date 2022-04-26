Physician, television personality, and author, Dr. Ian Smith, joined Bob Sirott to discuss his new book, ‘Plant Power.’ The book details how to look for, purchase, and better utilize fruits and vegetables in your diet without necessarily sacrificing meats, dairy, and fats. Later, Dr. Smith addressed whether or not Impossible burgers are actually better for you than regular meat and highlighted other food misconceptions.

