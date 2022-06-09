Technology journalist Andy Ihnatko, a former Chicago Sun-Times columnist, joined Bob Sirott to share details about what Apple revealed at their Worldwide Developers’ Conference. He mentioned Apple’s new operating system update, features of the new iPad, and when they might announce the production of augmented reality goggles. He also talked about Apple’s new ‘Safety Check’ feature and a status board feature.
Apple unveils their plans and products for the next year
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Apple says the iPod touch will still be available until supplies are gone. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)