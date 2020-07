MIAMI – AUGUST 10: A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a home August 10, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The stock market remained volatile as Wall Street contended with widening fears of losses in the U.S. housing loan market. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

David Hochberg, the Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, joined Bob Sirott to talk all things forbearance. He answered questions, and cleared up some of the misconceptions about forbearance. You can listen to David on Saturday’s when he hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” from 10am-noon on WGN Radio.