Animal Stories with Li’l Tommy Edwards

You may recognize Tommy Edwards from the time he spent on WLS spinning Top 40 records. Or you might recognize him from one of his stints as the Chicago Bulls public address announcer. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about Animal Stories, finding the perfect introduction song for the Bulls before their six championships, and the book he wrote: I Grew Up Listening to You: Stories From Behind the Mic. Tommy shared some of the memories he has of working with the legendary Larry Lujack, and why he was tasked with finding the perfect song to introduce Michael Jordan and his teammates.

