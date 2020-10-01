Andy Masur: You might see some lineup changes today

The White Sox and Oakland A’s compete in a win-or-go-home playoff game this afternoon. Andy Masur, the play-by-play announcer for White Sox games on WGN Radio, joined Dave Eanet to preview the matchup. He expects to see a change or two in the lineup, and said that it’s anybody’s guess as to who will be on the mound for the White Sox. Masur also said that regardless of who starts the game, you can expect manager Ricky Renteria to empty both the bench and the bullpen.

