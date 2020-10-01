Andy Masur: You might see some lineup changes today

The White Sox and Oakland A’s compete in a win-or-go-home playoff game this afternoon. Andy Masur, the play-by-play announcer for White Sox games on WGN Radio, joined Dave Eanet to preview the matchup. He expects to see a change or two in the lineup, and said that it’s anybody’s guess as to who will be on the mound for the White Sox. Masur also said that regardless of who starts the game, you can expect manager Ricky Renteria to empty both the bench and the bullpen.
WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox
Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.