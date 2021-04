FILE – Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) gets between Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) and forward Cierra Burdick (11) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s WNBA Finals in Bradenton, Fla., in this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo. The last month of 2020 saw women make huge strides on the business end of sports. The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal allowing top players to earn more than $500,000 and raising the average annual salary to $130,000 a year.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)