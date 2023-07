Amazon Prime Days are scheduled for Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week (July 11 & 12). Tempting deals will no doubt be lurking around every corner, but Steve Bernas warns listeners to keep an out for scams. The President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, Steve explains to Bob Sirott why it’s important to stay vigilant. Steve also has information on fake IRS mail envelopes, and a jury duty scam.

