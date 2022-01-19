Alec Baldwin finally turns over his phone in the “Rust” shooting investigation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some 1,200 police officers were deployed to Rio de Janeiro’s working-class Jacarezinho neighborhood and its surroundings early Wednesday, marking the start of a state effort seeking to “reclaim territory,” authorities said. It remains unclear how the program will differ from a prior initiative along similar lines.

The operation, which began at dawn, is part of a permanent effort to increase police presence and improve services in at least two favelas, Jacarezinho and Muzema, according to Rio state's Gov. Claúdio Castro. More details will be released on Jan. 22, Castro said on his social media.