Alec Baldwin finally turns over his phone in the “Rust” shooting investigation

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the denial of Prince Andrew’s request for his sexual assault lawsuit to be dismissed, the release of Jason Van Dyke from prison in early February, and the trial of the other officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd. Karen also delves into the situation surrounding Alec Baldwin as he finally turns over his phone to the authorities in the continued investigation of the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set.

