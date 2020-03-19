Alderman Brendan Reilly: We’re going to suspend collection of unpaid debts to the city

As the world continues to react to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward joined Bob Sirott to discuss what Chicago is doing in order to ease the burden on residents. One way is debt collection in the city will be suspended until April 30 for a variety of fines, and utility bill payments will also be delayed. Ald. Reilly also talks about the shortened version of the City Counsel Meeting that took place yesterday.
