Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources

Alderman Brendan Reilly: We’re going to suspend collection of unpaid debts to the city

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – DECEMBER 9: An operable Chicago parking meter that will be up for bidding on eBay sits in a storage room at the Cultural Center December 9, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The City of Chicago launched the first-ever municipally sponsored eBay charity auction with items including Chicago related objects, one-of-a-kind experiences and special services. The proceeds will benefit the Chicago Cultural Center, Cultural Grants, and Chicago’s Gallery 37. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

As the world continues to react to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward joined Bob Sirott to discuss what Chicago is doing in order to ease the burden on residents. One way is debt collection in the city will be suspended until April 30 for a variety of fines, and utility bill payments will also be delayed. Ald. Reilly also talks about the shortened version of the City Counsel Meeting that took place yesterday.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular