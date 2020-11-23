Alderman Brendan Reilly talks cracking down on ‘underground parties,’ helping restaurants amidst the current restrictions, and more

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 news. During today’s visit, Dr. Most commented on the latest COVID-19 news, including the positivity rate an what it means to the percentage of the population that’s contagious; and how long immunity lasts once a person recovers from the virus. Dr. Most also explains what an antigen test is and who should get it.