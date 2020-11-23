Alderman Brendan Reilly talks cracking down on ‘underground parties,’ helping restaurants amidst the current restrictions, and more

Bob Sirott speaks with 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly, home to nearly 90,000 residents and more than 40,000 businesses licenses, about the importance of outdoor dining for Chicago businesses and new efforts to cap delivery fees on 3rd party delivery apps (i.e. UberEats/Grubhub) to give restaurants a bit more leverage. As clubs and venues remain closed, Brendan also discusses the uptick in “underground parties” taking place at hotels and Airbnbs, and the plan to put more resources toward cracking down on them.
