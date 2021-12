FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2015, file photo, ice covered Lake Michigan is seen behind downtown skyline, in Chicago. Big cities, like Chicago, aren’t growing like they used to. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday, May 23, 2019, show most of the nation’s largest cities last year grew by a fraction of the numbers they did earlier this decade. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins Bob Sirott to update him on the continued police work following the series of robberies around the Michigan Avenue area. He also shares his thoughts on what Mayor Lightfoot could be doing to improve the situation.

To listen to last week’s discussion with Alderman Reilly, click here