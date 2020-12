Orion Samuelson is retiring after 60 years at WGN and joins Bob Sirott one last time to share his AgriBusiness Brief. The Big O expresses his appreciation for all of the kind words and farewell wishes he’s been receiving from co-workers and listeners, recalls a few of the highlights from his career, and more.

Bob’s TV interview with Big O will air Friday, December 18th on WGN America’s NewsNation between 9:30pm and 10pm.