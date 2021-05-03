Adam Hoge: Bears fans did a complete 180

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: A fan holds a jersey after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Justin Fields being selected 11th by the Chicago Bears during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bears fans were ready for change following the conclusion of last season when the team snuck into the NFL Playoffs with an 8-8 record and got blasted by the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round of the postseason. As far as the fan base was concerned, Bears’ General Manager Ryan Pace shouldn’t have kept his job, much less be in charge of making the team’s first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pace pulled off one of the big surprises of the NFL Draft when he moved up nine spots to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears fans and draft analysts alike have been showering Pace with praise ever since. Adam Hoge, the Bears Insider for NBC Sports Chicago, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on Fields and the rest of the Bears’ draft class. Adam also recapped the conversation he had with Northwestern University football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, about Justin Fields.