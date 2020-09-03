Actor Larry Thomas chats his role as the Soup Nazi, Boomer Naturals face masks

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

About 100 people stand in line for the reopening of the Original SoupMan gourmet takeout that inspired the Soup Nazi character on “Seinfeld,” New York, Tuesday, July 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Actor Larry Thomas best known for his guest role as Yev Kassem, the Soup Nazi, on Seinfeld, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. In addition to making personal appearances as the Soup Nazi, Thomas has appeared in a number of films, TV shows, and commercials, and appears at autograph-signing shows across the country. He also chats with Bob Sirott about his PSA that lead to a partnership with Boomer Naturals. Visit their website for more information on how to purchase a reusable mask.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular