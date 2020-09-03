Actor Larry Thomas chats his role as the Soup Nazi, Boomer Naturals face masks

WeWork is a commercial real estate company based in New York that provides shared workspaces for technology startups. Last month, Crain's reported that WeWork had bought out a pair of leases totaling 110,000 square feet in the Fulton Market District. It was first time WeWork had terminated a Chicago lease it had previously announced. Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to share his reaction to the news, and who might move into these buildings in the short term.

As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Steve and Dan discuss the state of commercial real estate in Chicago, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the industry.