Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to explain why two D.C. courts denied arguments made by Donald Trump and why a group of catholic nuns sued the board of Smith & Wesson. She also discusses a judge’s creative sentence for an Ohio woman who threw her fast food order at an employee and Kim Kardashian’s TV role as a divorce attorney.
A woman’s sentence for throwing food at an employee is not what you’d expect
by: Hayley Boyd
