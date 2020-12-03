A super raffle to support small businesses in the 19th ward

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea

In an effort to support small businesses throughout the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Mt. Greenwood communities during the pandemic, the 19th Ward launched the Small Business SUPER RAFFLE. 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joined Bob Sirott to talk about the raffle and ways people can help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Comedian Pat McGann will be hosting a virtual Evening of Laughter on Friday night at 7:30 pm for all those who purchase $50 or more in tickets. Raffle closes on Dec. 18; Winners will be drawn on Facebook live on Dec. 20; Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting the19thward.com 

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular