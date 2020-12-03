A super raffle to support small businesses in the 19th ward

In an effort to support small businesses throughout the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Mt. Greenwood communities during the pandemic, the 19th Ward launched the Small Business SUPER RAFFLE. 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joined Bob Sirott to talk about the raffle and ways people can help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Comedian Pat McGann will be hosting a virtual Evening of Laughter on Friday night at 7:30 pm for all those who purchase $50 or more in tickets. Raffle closes on Dec. 18; Winners will be drawn on Facebook live on Dec. 20; Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting the19thward.com