A study about misinformation on Facebook and new talk about a paid version of Twitter

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about a new study that shows misinformation about COVID-19 is more likely to appear on Facebook compared to Twitter & YouTube. Plus, do we want a paid Twitter?
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about a new study that shows misinformation about COVID-19 is more likely to appear on Facebook compared to Twitter & YouTube. Plus, do we want a paid Twitter?