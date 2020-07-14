Listen Now
A study about misinformation on Facebook and new talk about a paid version of Twitter

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about a new study that shows misinformation about COVID-19 is more likely to appear on Facebook compared to Twitter & YouTube. Plus, do we want a paid Twitter?

