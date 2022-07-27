Sending your kids to school is never easy. From the first day of kindergarten to moving into dorms, there’s a good chance tears are shed. Last week, Bob Sirott talked about sending his daughter off to graduate school, and the emotions that came with it. After hearing Bob’s story, a listener (and self-proclaimed song writer) sent in a track he wrote and performed. Listen to the way the story unfolded below, and check out the link for the full song.

To listen to David Wallace’s “18 and a Goodbye” in its entirety, go to his SoundCloud Page.