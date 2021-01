Believe it or not, the puck drops on the NHL season tomorrow. Just over 100 days ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars to win their first Stanley Cup since the 2003-04 season. Tomorrow night, they host our Blackhawks. Coach Jeremy Colliton, who just signed a two-year contract extension, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) to preview the season. Colliton commented on the new contract, the injuries the Blackhawks are dealing with, and the surprise retirement of former net-minder, Corey Crawford.