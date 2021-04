A few months back, WGN Radio morning news anchor Steve Grzanich lost his dog, Edward Rover Murrow, to illness. Fast forward to a couple weeks ago, and Steve was sharing his plan of getting a new puppy. On Monday, he revealed how plans had shifted, and he decided to give his sister the puppy because “she needed him a little bit more” than Steve did. Listen to the full story below.

