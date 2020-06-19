A Beat Cop’s Guide to the restaurants honoring Juneteenth

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city who co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. The emancipation of enslaved Americans happened on June 19, 1865. On the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, restaurants are honoring the holiday by selling select menu items for $6.19. Lt. Haynes highlighted a few of the restaurants doing just that. He also reviewed Poppin Dough, a South Side joint specializing in popcorn and donuts; and Wonderburger in Mount Greenwood. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.
