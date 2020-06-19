Listen Now
John Williams

A Beat Cop’s Guide to the restaurants honoring Juneteenth

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city who co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. The emancipation of enslaved Americans happened on June 19, 1865. On the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, restaurants are honoring the holiday by selling select menu items for $6.19. Lt. Haynes highlighted a few of the restaurants doing just that. He also reviewed Poppin Dough, a South Side joint specializing in popcorn and donuts; and Wonderburger in Mount Greenwood. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular