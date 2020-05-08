A Beat Cop’s Guide to Smothered Chicken

A Chicago police vehicle is parked in front of the Chicago theatre in downtown Chicago, Thursday, May 7, 2020. New Illinois rules about wearing a face mask over age 2 started Friday, May 1, when they can’t maintain a 6 foot social distance in public during COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for yet another fun appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week, Lt. Haynes reviewed MacArthur’s Restaurant. Found in the Austin neighborhood, MacArthur’s offers “Fine Southern Cuisine” in a cafeteria style atmosphere. Later on, he talks about one of the best places to get an Italian Deli sandwich or even just some fresh bread: Bari Italian Subs. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.