A Beat Cop’s Guide to maple bacon everything!

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with a box of maple bacon donus from Bridgeport Bakery 2.0 and shared the history of the shop, as it closed in October after serving the community for over 50 years. He reviewed Honky Tonk BBQ, a bbq restaurant known for their technique using a strictly wood fire to cook their ribs that is located at 1800 S. Racine Ave.

Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. If you have any restaurants you would like the Lieutenant to check out, send him an email at BeatCopsGuide@gmail.com.