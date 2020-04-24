A Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Ice

Vini Zabu – KTM rider Umberto Marengo (R) picks a bag of ice creams at a shop during a day of delivery on April 22, 2020 in Collegno, near Turin, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – He should have been fine-tuning his preparation for the Tour of Italy, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed it all. In order to be useful to his community while keeping fit, Umberto Marengo, a professional cyclist, gets on his bike and acts as a delivery man instead. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)