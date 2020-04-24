Listen Now
John Williams

A Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Ice

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Vini Zabu – KTM rider Umberto Marengo (R) picks a bag of ice creams at a shop during a day of delivery on April 22, 2020 in Collegno, near Turin, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – He should have been fine-tuning his preparation for the Tour of Italy, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed it all. In order to be useful to his community while keeping fit, Umberto Marengo, a professional cyclist, gets on his bike and acts as a delivery man instead. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for yet another fun appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week, Lt. Haynes talked about some of the best spots in and around the city to get Italian Ice/Italian Lemonade: Miko’s Italian Ice with locations in Logan Square and Irving Park; Johnnie’s Beef in Elmwod Park & Arlington Heights; Mario’s Italian Lemonade, as well as Carm’s Beef and Italian Ice in Little Italy. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular