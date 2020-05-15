A Beat Cop’s Guide to Finding the Beef

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for yet another fun appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week, Lt. Haynes reviewed Al & Joe’s, a sandwich shop in Franklin Park that also has pizza, pasta, soups and salads. He also talked about Fresh Stack Burger. Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, opened the restaurant in Kildeer. They have burgers and chicken sandwiches, but also pay homage to the french fry/frosty menu hack with the “Fries-Cream Cone Shake” — a chocolate shake with ice cream cone, Nutella drizzle, crushed malt balls, crispy fry sticks, whipped cream, and a chocolate drizzle. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

