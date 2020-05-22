A Beat Cop’s Guide to Donuts à la Mode

Dean Richards joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show daily to provide news on all things entertainment. Bob decided to take a couple of extra days off around the holiday week, and Dean Richards was more than willing to answer the bell and fill in as host of the show. He called up Mike Toomey, the "Announcer" for the WGN TV Morning News. Dean and Mike talked about what they've been watching on TV during the pandemic, why the commercials have bothered them, and what the WGN TV Morning News has coming up.