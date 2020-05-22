A Beat Cop’s Guide to Donuts à la Mode

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, joined Bob Sirott Morning Show to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. This week, Lt. Haynes talked to Dean Richards (filling in for Bob Sirott) about Huck Finn’s, which has three Chicago locations. They serve diner food, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and especially donuts. The Lieutenant also reviewed Brasa Roja, which serves Colombian style cuisine at two locations in the city. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.
