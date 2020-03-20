A Beat Cop’s Guide to curb side pickup

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. As COVID-19/coronavirus spreads, the Lieutenant has been calling in, rather visiting Bob in person. This week, Lt. Haynes reviewed three restaurants that are prepared for carryout or curbside pickup: Fittingly Delicious, Barracos, and Maple and Ash. He also suggested using Dining At A Distance, a website you can use to find what restaurants in the Chicago area are open for take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery during the lockdown of Chicago’s restaurants and bars during COVID-19. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.
