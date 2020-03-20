A Beat Cop’s Guide to curb side pickup

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: People purchase carry-out lunches out of the back door of celebrated Chef José Andres’ Jaleo restaurant in response to the novel coronavirus March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Andres, whose World Central Kitchen has set up disaster response kitchens to feed people in Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Mozambique, Guatemala and other countries, converted all his Washington restaurants into ‘community kitchens’ in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. As COVID-19/coronavirus spreads, the Lieutenant has been calling in, rather visiting Bob in person. This week, Lt. Haynes reviewed three restaurants that are prepared for carryout or curbside pickup: Fittingly Delicious, Barracos, and Maple and Ash. He also suggested using Dining At A Distance, a website you can use to find what restaurants in the Chicago area are open for take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery during the lockdown of Chicago’s restaurants and bars during COVID-19. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.