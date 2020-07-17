A Beat Cop’s Guide to Cactus Salad

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet on the morning show as the team prepares for the return to play after the coronavirus pandemic halted play back in March. Coach Colliton gave an update on starting goalie Corey Crawford's status. He also talked about what preparation for the expanded the playoff format has been like, how important the veteran leadership on this team is, and how the young players are adapting.