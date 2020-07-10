A Beat Cop’s Guide to Baklava

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with a box of sweets from Nazareth Sweets, a Middle Eastern bakery in North Mayfair. He also talked about The Corned Beef Factory Sandwich Shop, which is located in the West Loop. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.
