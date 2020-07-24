A Beat Cop’s Guide to baba ghanoush & kofte

Bob Sirott
A Chicago police vehicle is parked in front of the Chicago theatre in downtown Chicago, Thursday, May 7, 2020. New Illinois rules about wearing a face mask over age 2 started Friday, May 1, when they can’t maintain a 6 foot social distance in public during COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with goodies from the Georgia Nut Company, which has a location in Skokie. He also reviewed a Turkish Cafe that can be found in the Ravenswood/Lincoln Square area. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
