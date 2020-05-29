A Beat Cop’s Guide to a Vietnamese/Ethiopian Combo Dinner

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, who co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. This week, Lt. Haynes talked to Bob about two restaurants teaming up during the pandemic, and they’re calling it “the first-ever virtual culinary tour of Vietnam and Ethiopia“. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube.

