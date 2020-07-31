A Beat Cop’s Guide to a “Cari-themed” visit

A Chicago Police officer monitors the area outside the Local Market Foods store in Chicago, Illinois, on April 8, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with sweets from the Caribbean American Baking Co, a Jamaican restaurant in Rogers Park. He also reviewed Caribella, where you can find Caribbean-inspired brunch in Logan Square. Later, Bob and the Lieutenant take issue with a list of top Italian Beef sandwiches in the Chicagoland area.

