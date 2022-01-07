Eight things you should not buy in bulk

Marianne Murciano, Bob’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob to share the 8 things you should not buy in bulk. The list consists of such things as salad dressing, toilet paper, and canned veggies, among other products to avoid buying in bulk in order to save money. Marianne also added a secret 9th item to the list for Bob specifically. No, Bob, you don’t need Twinkies in bulk.

Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano)

