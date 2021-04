Marijuana plants flourish under the lights at a grow house in Denver, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. Marijuana legalization votes this week in Colorado and Washington state don’t just set up an epic state-federal showdown on drug law for residents. The measures also opens the door for marijuana tourism. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Marijuana sales in Illinois have soared since the state legalized recreational use, reaching $1.03 billion last year. Now, according to a Pew Research study, 91% of U.S. adults say marijuana should be legal in some form, including 60% that approve of recreational use. Jason Erkes, Chief Communications Officer at Cresco Labs joined Bob Sirott to talk about cannabis dispensaries, CBD effects, and tips for beginners.